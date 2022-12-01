Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
Shares of Central Japan Railway stock remained flat at $12.06 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,266. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.21. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
About Central Japan Railway
