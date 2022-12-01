Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.39. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6,864 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

