Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) CEO Robert J. Hariri Buys 10,000 Shares

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,074,996 shares in the company, valued at $13,888,993.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celularity Stock Up 2.4 %

Celularity stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Celularity Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Celularity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Celularity by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Celularity

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELU shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celularity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

