Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $278.04 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $278.04 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

