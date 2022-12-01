Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $44.25 million and $372,002.96 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,565,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

