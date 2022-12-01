Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Cap of $86.17 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $86.17 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

