Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.86.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

