Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Buys $24,983.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Tiffany Olson acquired 1,162 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,897. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

