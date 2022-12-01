Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Buys $24,983.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Tiffany Olson acquired 1,162 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,897. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Further Reading
