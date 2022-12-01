Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $3.85. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 117,767 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.