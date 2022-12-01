Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $3.85. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 117,767 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
