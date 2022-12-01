Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.