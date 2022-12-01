Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

