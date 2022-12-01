Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 79.7% in November

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 40,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

