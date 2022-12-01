Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.60

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$173.60 and last traded at C$172.72, with a volume of 72214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$172.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$117.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.