Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.79. 45,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 674,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

