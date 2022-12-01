Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.79. 45,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 674,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
