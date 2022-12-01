Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

