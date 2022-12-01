Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $16.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 203,553 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

In other news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

