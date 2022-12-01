Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

