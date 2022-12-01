Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
