California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up approximately 4.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in California Resources by 175.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 162,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares during the period.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE CRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.70%.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.