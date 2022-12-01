Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 75,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 413.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.91 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.