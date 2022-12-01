Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,181,000 after purchasing an additional 252,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 280,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

