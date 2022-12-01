Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.97 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 65,372.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 188,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 188,272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -439.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

