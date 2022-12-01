Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.28 and its 200 day moving average is $416.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.