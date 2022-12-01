Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,915 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Price Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $549.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average is $488.27. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

