Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318,975 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $214,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $174.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

