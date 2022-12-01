Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.