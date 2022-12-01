BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 43.8% in November

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

