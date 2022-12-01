BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BYD Stock Up 9.8 %

BYD stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,783. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

