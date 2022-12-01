Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CAO Jeffrey Laub Sells 2,917 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
