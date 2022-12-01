Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CAO Jeffrey Laub Sells 2,917 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

