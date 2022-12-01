BTIG Research Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $137.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

