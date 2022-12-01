BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DOO traded up C$3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.00. 229,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.47. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.3599997 EPS for the current year.

DOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

