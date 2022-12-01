Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.