Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$25.35. 29,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 68,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.99.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

