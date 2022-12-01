Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,308,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,601 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $102,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

BAM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

