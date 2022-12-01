Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $78.75

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Insider Transactions at Robert Half International
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International
Robert Half International Price Performance
NYSE RHI opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Robert Half International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
See Also
