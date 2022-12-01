Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $78.75

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.