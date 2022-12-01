Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target at $55.33

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONRF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.76) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Moncler Stock Performance

MONRF opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

