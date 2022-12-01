Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target at $102.33

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($88.66) to €87.00 ($89.69) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.6 %

BDRFY opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

