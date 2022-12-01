BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.45.
BRF Price Performance
BRFS opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Articles
