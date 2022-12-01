Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,712.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Brembo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €11.10 ($11.44) to €13.80 ($14.23) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF remained flat at $11.54 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Brembo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.