BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in November

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BrainsWay Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
