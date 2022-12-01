BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in November

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BrainsWay Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.