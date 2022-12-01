BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.33 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 29,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,297. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

