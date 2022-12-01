BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 1,876,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 102.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 222,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BOX by 235.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

