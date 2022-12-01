BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lowered by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

