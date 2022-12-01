Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

