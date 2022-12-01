BMO Capital Markets Boosts Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.50

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Foran Mining Price Performance
OTC:FMCXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 6,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foran Mining (FMCXF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.