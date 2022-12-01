Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading Down 6.2%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 84,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,095,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -259.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

