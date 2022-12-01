Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 970,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after buying an additional 99,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $91.53 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

