BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 448.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 389,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 827,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $16.18.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
