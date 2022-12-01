BITICA COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,929.37 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $140,929.37 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,958.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00245285 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17820772 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,751.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

