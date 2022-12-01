Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $79,969.74 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00118973 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00223415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00045854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

