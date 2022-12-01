BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BIOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 104,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.